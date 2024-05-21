IPL 2024: SRH elect to bat against KKR in Qualifier 1

Ahmedabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 here on Tuesday.



The winners will seal a spot in Sunday's final, while the losers will get another chance to make it to the summit clash in Qualifier 2. They will take on the winners of the Eliminator to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.