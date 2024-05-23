IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR vs RCB in pix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2024 08:18 AM IST
R Ashwin and Rovman Powell celebrate RR's win. Photo:: PTI/Kunal Patil

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dreams with a nervy four-wicket win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

RCB southpaw Mahipal Lomror made 32. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

RR restricted RCB to 172/8 after Sanju Samson opted to bowl on winning a crucial toss. Offie R Ashwin (2/19) was the pick of the RR bowlers. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 34.

RR spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin were impressive. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

RR lost wickets in the middle overs as RCB clawed their way back into the game, before the inaugural edition's winners overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Rovman Powell (16 not out) guided them home. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 off 30 balls), Riyan Parag (36 off 26) and Impact Player Shimron Hetmyer (26 off 14) too shone with the bat as RR returned to winning ways after four losses and an abandoned game.

Riyan Parag produced a timely knock. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

RR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday to set up a title clash with Kolkata Knight Riders. The loss ended RCB's six-match winning streak as their search for a maiden IPL title continues.

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik after the loss. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
