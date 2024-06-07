T20 World Cup: Berrington, Leask guide Scotland past Namibia

Bridgetown (Barbados): Scotland scored a five-wicket win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.



Namibia posted 155/9 and Scotland reached the target with nine balls remaining.

Captain Richie Berrington made an unbeaten 47 from 35 balls and shared a 74-run fifth-wicket partnership with Michael Leask (35 from 17) which steered Scotland to their first win over Namibia in four T20 internationals.

Scotland took a point from their opening match against England, which was rained out, and now sit atop Group B with three points, ahead of Australia and Namibia (two each). Namibia had beaten Oman in a Super Over in their opening game.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus made 52 from 30 balls and put on 51 for the fifth wicket with Zane Green (28) as Namibia made 155/9 after choosing to bat.

Erasmus then took 2/14, bowling the eighth and 10th overs, to leave Scotland 69/3 at the halfway. But Berrington and Leask, who came together at 73/4 after 11 overs, guided Scotland to victory.

I don't think we're going to get over that for a while," Leask said. It's a helluva feeling."