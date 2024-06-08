T20 World Cup: Bangladesh scrape through in low-scoring thriller

Reuters
Published: June 08, 2024 10:37 AM IST Updated: June 08, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Towhid Hridoy made 40 off 20 balls. Photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took 3/22 on Friday to help restrict Sri Lanka to 124 for nine in their Group D match in Dallas and propel his team to a two-wicket victory in a thrilling start to their Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

In reply, Bangladesh reached 125/8 with Towhid Hridoy top scoring with 40 from 20 balls to win with an over to spare.

Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara took two late wickets to leave Bangladesh still to get 12 runs to go with only two wickets remaining, but the seasoned Mahmudullah (16 not out) steered his team to victory from the last ball of the 19th over. It was Lanka's second successive loss and makes their Super Eight qualification tougher.

"Everybody's body language was great, we gave 130%," said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"I think they bowled really well but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily."

Hossain, who was named player of the match, had an opportunity to secure a hat-trick after taking wickets with consecutive balls but could not capture the final wicket.

"I tried my best. I tried to bowl it as normal," he said.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS