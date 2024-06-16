Keralite Asha Sobhana makes ODI debut | Video

Keralite Asha Sobhana made her One-Day International (ODI) debut in the first game of the three-match series against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Asha is the second Kerala woman to play an ODI. Yesteryear cricketer Susan Itticheria, who represented Tamil Nadu, is the first Malayali woman to play both Tests and ODIs for India.

Asha received her cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The 33-year-old had become the oldest Indian woman to make Twenty20 International (T20I) debut during the recent tour of Bangladesh. The leggie from Thiruvananthapuram impressed in the two T20Is and earned a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team.

Asha, who came in to bat at No. 10, scored an unbeaten eight off five balls as India ended up with 265/8 after Hamanpreet opted to bat.

Asha was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore team, which emerged champions in the Women's Premier League earlier this year. Asha had become the first Indian to pick up a wicket-haul in the WPL when she claimed 5/22 against UP Warriorz.

The former Kerala captain is currently playing for Puducherry on the domestic circuit. She has also represented Railways.

Both Asha and another Keralite S Sajana are part of the T20I team for the series against South Africa.

The remining ODIs will be played in Bengaluru on Wednesday and next Sunday, while the T20Is will be held in Chennai on July 5, 7 and 9.