Gautam Gambhir meets Amit Shah amid rumours of becoming Team India coach

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and mentor of IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.



Gambhir, who was a BJP MP from East Delhi, has taken a break from active politics to concentrate on his cricket coaching career.

"Met with Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to congratulate him on recent electoral success. His leadership as the Home Minister will further strengthen the security and stability of our nation!," Gambhir wrote on X and also posted a photograph from the meeting.

Gambhir is a strong candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as Team India head coach after the T20 World Cup. Dravid has confirmed that he will step down from the post after the ongoing event.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and home minister's son Jay Shah hasn't made any official comment on the possible new appointment. It has been learnt that Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra, is yet to interview any of the candidates.

People in the BCCI corridors believe that Gambhir's appointment is a mere formality.

Once Gambhir guided KKR to victory, the clamour to have him as coach has only grown. Gambhir had expressed his desire to coach the national team during a promotional event in Dubai recently.