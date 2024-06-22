T20 World Cup: Pandya's unbeaten 50 powers India to 196/5 against Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua): Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 powered India to 196/5 against Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put on 39 for the first wicket in quick time after being put in to bat. Rohit fell to Shakib Al Hasan for 23 off 11 balls.

Kohli looked in good touch and hit three sixes in his 28-ball 37. He was clean bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. The right-arm pacer sent back Suryakumar Yadav for six in the same over to reduce India to 77/3.

Bangladesh players celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP/Andre Caballero-Reynolds

Rishabh Pant made 36 off 24 balls before falling to leggie Rishad Hossain while attempting a reverse sweep.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya added 53 for the the fifth wicket to steady the Indian innings. The left-handed Dube scored 34 off 24 balls.

Pandya brought up his fifty off the final ball of the Indian innings. The right-hander smashed four fours and three sixes in his 27-ball knock.

Tanzim 2/32 was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

India fielded an unchanged XI, while Bangladesh made a lone change with Jaker Ali coming in for Taskin Ahmed.



India outplayed Afghanistan by 47 runs in their opening match, while Bangladesh came second best to Australia in a rain-hit match.

A win take India closer to the semifinals.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.