India set highest-ever total in women's Test cricket

Published: June 29, 2024 01:49 PM IST
Richa Ghosh plays a shot. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Chennai: India recorded the highest team total in women's Test cricket, amassing 603/6 declared on day two of the one-off match against South Africa here on Saturday.

Australia held the previous record for the highest total -- 575/9 declared -- which they posted against South Africa in Perth this February.

India surpassed that mark when Richa Ghosh hammered a four off the first ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

Eventually, India declared on 603/6 in 115.1 over following the dismissal of Ghosh for 86.

Much of the credit for the feat goes to Indian openers -- Shafali Verma (205) and Smriti Mandhana (149) -- who shared a stand of 292 -- the highest opening partnership in women's cricket.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

India were also well served by Jemimah Rodrigues (55) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (69).

On Day 1, India had finished on 525/4, having posted the highest-ever single-day total in a Test match. They broke the previous record held by the Sri Lankan men's team -- 509 for nine -- against Bangladesh in Colombo in 2002. 

