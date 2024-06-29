T20 World Cup final: India set South Africa target of 177 | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2024 06:26 PM IST Updated: June 29, 2024 09:46 PM IST
Keshav Maharaj, second right, is ecstatic after a strike. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Bridgetown (Barbados): India recovered to post 176/7 against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here on Saturday. 

Virat Kohli in action. Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna

Virat Kohli top-scored with a 59-ball 76 after India slumped to 34/3 in the fifth over. Kohli added 72 with Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. Shivam Dube made 27 off 16 balls. 

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2/23 off three overs, while Anrich Nortje finished with 2/26 from his four overs.

India fans in the stands. Photo: Reuters/Ash Allen

In a clash of two unbeaten sides, India hope to regain the title after a long gap of 17 years, while the Proteas eye their maiden global crown. India have a 4-2 lead over South Africa in the tournament history.  

Both sides have gone in with an unchanged XI.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS