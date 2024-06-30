BCCI announces Rs 125 crore cash reward for Team India

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India's epochal title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.

"Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said Shah in a statement.

"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats."

Shah also lauded the team's strong work ethics.

"This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," he said.

Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X'

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"