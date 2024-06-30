Suryakumar Yadav's wonder catch wins it for India | Video

Catches win matches and it was demonstrated yet again in India's dramatic seven-run win over South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.



Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a absolute stunner on the long off boundary to send back the dangerous David Miller off the first ball of the final over. South Africa needed 16 off the final over when Milller smashed a low wide full toss. It was going for a six when Surya plucked it out of thin air. He then threw the ball up as he went over the boundary. The Mumbaikar then steadied himself and completed an amazing catch with one leg in the air.

It was great presence of mind from Surya under immense pressure. The dismissal dashed the Proteas hopes as the Men in Blue wrapped up the game to end a an 11-year wait for an ICC title. It was also India's second T20 World Cup triumphs after 2007.