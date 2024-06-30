Celebrations are still continuing all over India as the Men in Blue triumphed in the T20 World Cup. From east to west and north to south, people were seen hugging and dancing as the nation's 13-year wait for a world title ended, bringing immense joy to millions of cricket fans who religiously follow the game and idolise its players.

Yes, cricket is more than a sport in India; it is a passion that integrates the country above all forces. As soon as the match ended in Barbados at 11.30 pm (IST), joyous fans flooded the streets and burst firecrackers as the cricket-loving nation revelled in the glory, with celebrations continuing for hours after midnight.