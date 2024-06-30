Celebrations are still continuing all over India as the Men in Blue triumphed in the T20 World Cup. From east to west and north to south, people were seen hugging and dancing as the nation's 13-year wait for a world title ended, bringing immense joy to millions of cricket fans who religiously follow the game and idolise its players.
Yes, cricket is more than a sport in India; it is a passion that integrates the country above all forces. As soon as the match ended in Barbados at 11.30 pm (IST), joyous fans flooded the streets and burst firecrackers as the cricket-loving nation revelled in the glory, with celebrations continuing for hours after midnight.
People along with a police officer celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in New Delhi,Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
A kid celebrating Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Fans celebrate after India won the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa at Mohammed Cap mart, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
A fan displays a placard after India won he ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Mumbai, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate on a road near the India Gate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi, early Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
People celebrate Indias victory in the T20 World Cup final, in Indore, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Fans celebrate on a road near the India Gate after India won the T20 World Cup 2024, in New Delhi, early Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: PTI.