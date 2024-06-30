Who hit most sixes? What's the highest opening partnership? T20 WC records in graphics

In a thrilling match on Saturday, India emerged winners of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The nail-biting final saw India regain the T20 World Cup after 17 years, the tournament saw a final between two teams that were unbeaten till the final. And at the final hurdle, Rohit Sharma's men emerged the invincibles.



However, that was not just the only record to be set in the tournament co-hosted, for the first time, by the USA and the West Indies. While Team USA was the surprise package of the tournament, Afghanistan stamped their authority as a force to reckon with.

Here are the other major records of the tournament in graphics:

(Infographics: Jain David M)