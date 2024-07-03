Triumphant Indian team finally heads home

Bridgetown (Barbados): The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport here on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.



The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off around 4. 50 am local time and will land in New Delhi on Thursday at around 6. 20 am (IST).

"Coming home," posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off.

The Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent. The flight has been arranged by the BCCI.

The Rohit-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.

The Boeing 777, which took off from New Jersey, USA, on Tuesday, landed in Barbados around 2 am local time at the Grantley Adams International airport, which resumed operations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian team was scheduled to leave around 6 pm local time on Tuesday and arrive at 7.45 pm (IST) on Wednesday but the departure was delayed as the plane landed late here.

The players are set to be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within hours of returning to the country. Plans are also afoot to have a road-show in Mumbai to honour the triumphant team, which ended a trophy drought of 11 years.