Sanju Samson unveils team India's special felicitation jersey

New Delhi: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shared a first glimpse of a special jersey designed to commemorate Team India's Men's T2O World Cup glory. The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, returned home to a hero’s welcome on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter flight.

Thousands of jubilant fans gathered at the New Delhi airport, undeterred by the weather and security measures, to greet their champions. The celebratory mood was palpable as the team flaunted the T20 World Cup trophy to the cheering crowd before heading to the ITC Maurya hotel.

In the photo shared by Samson on Instagram, the new jersey features a significant update: a second star on top of the BCCI logo, symbolising India's second T20 World Cup win. The jersey proudly displays the word "champions" emblazoned across the front, a bold reminder of their hard-fought victory.

The addition of the second star is a nod to India’s first T20 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni’s captaincy in 2007, linking past and present in a fabric of triumph and perseverance. After a brief rest at the hotel, the victorious 15-member squad, along with the Rahul Dravid-led support staff, are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The meeting with the Prime Minister is set to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the team's achievement and honouring their dedication and skill on the global stage. After the meeting, they will return to the airport to board a special flight to Mumbai.

After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.