Indian Cricket Team meets PM Modi over breakfast to celebrate T20 World Cup win

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi for a private ceremony. PM Modi hosted the team for breakfast and engaged in conversations with skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, head coach Rahul Dravid, and others. The PM interacted warmly with the Indian cricketers, sharing laughs and posing for a photograph with the entire team alongside the T20 World Cup trophy.



Following their meeting with the PM, the team departed from Lok Kalyan Marg and headed to the Delhi airport. They are scheduled to board a flight to Mumbai, where a felicitation ceremony awaits them at the Wankhede Stadium. Later in the evening, the team will participate in a victory parade at Marine Drive.

The Men in Blue clinched the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday (June 29).