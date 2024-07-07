Sajana, Asha in Indian squad for Asia Cup

Published: July 07, 2024 10:47 AM IST Updated: July 07, 2024 10:55 AM IST
S Sajana and Asha Sobhana. File photo: Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka from July 19. Kerala all-rounders S Sajana and Asha Sobhana are part of the 15-member squad.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been named as Harmanpreet's deputy. 

Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh have been included as travelling reserves.

India are in Group A along with Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

Defending champions India open their campaign against Pakistan on July 19. They meet the UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23.

All the matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. India have won the competition a record seven times.

The semifinals will be played on July 26 and the final on July 28.

Indian squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil and S Sajana.

Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh. 

