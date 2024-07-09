Gambhir appointed as Indian men's cricket team head coach

New Delhi: World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, replacing Rahul Dravid at the top post.

Dravid quit the post after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted in his 'X' account.

"His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."

The 42-year-old Gambhir, a key member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian side, led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He was the mentor of the KKR team that won the IPL title in 2024.