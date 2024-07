Rohit Sharma speaks about his future plans

Dallas (USA): Indian captain Rohit Sharma says he will continue to play Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket "at least for a while" after ending his T20 International (T20I) career with a World Cup win last month.



Rohit has been on a break since the title win in the West Indies and is set to miss the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka later this month, which includes three ODIs.

"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old said at an event here on Sunday night.

His statement was reiteration of a position he made clear after announcing his T20I retirement after the final in the West Indies in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs.

Earlier this month, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that Rohit will captain India in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the Champions Trophy next year in February-March.

Rohit had led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup where the team was ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions England.

A year later, India reached the final of the 50-over World Cup at home under his leadership, but succumbed to Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad.

Rohit left T20Is with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties.