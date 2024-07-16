Hardik Pandya all set to lead India in T20Is against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India in the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka starting July 27.



However, Pandya, one of the heroes of India's T20 World Cup victory last month, will take a break during the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled in August, due to "personal reasons".

"Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and will lead the side," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India source said.

Rohit retired from T20 Internationals at the end of the World Cup.

The T20Is against Sri Lanka will run from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele, followed by the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from August 2 to 7 in Colombo. The squad for the series is expected to be announced in the next couple of days.

While there is still no clarity on who would be Pandya's deputy, the toss-up is between Shubman Gill, who recently captained India to a 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe, and Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side during the T20Is against South Africa last year.

About the ODIs, the official confirmed that Pandya has asked for leave and has already communicated this to Rohit, who is also taking a break from this series.

"The break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. Hardik doesn't have any fitness issue as is being floated in the media," the official said.

For the ODIs, K L Rahul, who led in the last ODI series in South Africa, and Gill are in contention for the leadership role.