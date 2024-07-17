Suryakumar Yadav preferred over Hardik Pandya as new T20I captain: report

New Delhi: The big-hitting Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the dark horse to become India's T20I captain till the 2026 World Cup and might just pip top contender Hardik Pandya, whose elevation from the vice-captain's position was being seen as a natural progression up until now.



Pandya made himself available for the shortest format games against Sri Lanka this month but it has emerged that Suryakumar, who captained India in eight T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year, is the preferred choice of new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

It is learnt that both Gambhir and Agarkar spoke to Pandya about this change of plan earlier on Tuesday evening and explained to him that a long-term option was being finalised to ensure stability.

The T20 leadership role fell vacant after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to his international career in the shortest format following India's World Cup triumph last month in the West Indies.

Pandya, one of the heroes of that victory, will take a break during the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the island nation due to "personal reasons". The T20Is against Sri Lanka will run from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele, followed by the ODIs from August 2 to 7 in Colombo.

The squad for the series is expected to be announced today or tomorrow.

"Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source said.

"Hardik's break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. He doesn't have any fitness issue as is being suggested in the media," the official said.

The 33-year-old Suryakumar is believed to be one of the most popular players in the Indian dressing room.

It was under Gambhir's captaincy at the Kolkata Knight Riders that he made a name for himself as a T20 player and got nicknamed 'SKY' by the then skipper.

Pandya was seen as an obvious successor to Rohit but multiple factors have come into play.

His performance as Mumbai Indians skipper was underwhelming and the selectors are in no mood to let him pick and choose his assignments.

The selectors won't mind seeing him play Vijay Hazare Trophy this season to get some 50-over practice.

About the ODIs, the official confirmed that Pandya has asked for leave and has already communicated this to Rohit, who is also taking a break from this series.

For the ODIs, K L Rahul, who led in the last series in South Africa, and Gill are in contention for the leadership role.