First T20I: Lanka put India in to bat, no place for Sanju

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2024 06:46 PM IST
Sanju Samson has been left out of the playing XI. File photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Pallekele: Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Saturday.

India have picked Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper-batter ahead of Kerala captain Sanju Samson.

The three-match series is the first one for India following their T20 World Cup triumph.

The teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS