Sanju Samson unveils KCL logo

Thiruvananthapuram: Team India player Sanju Samson unveiled the official logo of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Friday.

The ceremony also showcased the logos of the individual franchises.

The KCL player auction is scheduled for Saturday at the Hyatt Regency from 10 am.

The KCL T20 matches will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium here from September 2 to 19.

"Fans can look forward to two thrilling games each day, including day and night matches. The league will officially be launched by legendary actor and KCL brand ambassador Mohanlal on August 31 at noon at the Hyatt Regency," stated a Kerala Cricket Association release.

A total of 168 players have been shortlisted for the player auction, with each franchise set to acquire 20 players. "The auction will be divided into three categories: Category A: Featuring players with IPL and Ranji Trophy experience, with a base salary of Rs two lakh. Category B: Comprising C K Naidu, U-23, U-19 State, and U-19 Challengers players, with a base salary of Rs One lakh. Category C: For U-16 state players, university players, and club cricketers, with a base salary of Rs. 50,000.

The auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Three and Fancode.

P A Abdul Basit (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammad Azharuddin (Alleppey Ripples), Basil Thambi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans) and Rohan S Kunnammal (Calicut Globestars) are the icon players.

