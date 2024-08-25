Australia 'A' clinch unofficial women's Test

Gold Coast (Australia): Incisive bowling by Tess Flintoff (3/39) and Charli Knott (3/34) helped Australia 'A' defeat India 'A' by 45 runs in the unofficial one-off women's Test here on Sunday.



Chasing a target of 289, India 'A' were bundled out for 243 as they managed to add 94 runs to their overnight score of 149/6 on the fourth and final day of the contest.

Overnight batters Raghvi Bist (26) and Uma Chetry (47) played cautiously and added 61 runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Flintoff.

Bist, who emerged as one of the most dependable batters in the multi-format series, too departed in the same over with right-arm pacer Flintoff wrecking the woodwork, as India 'A' slumped to 212/8.

All-rounder Sayali Satghare did put up a fight with a 36-ball 21 but it was not enough on the day.

Australia 'A' had put the visitors on the mat on the third day with the home team's spin attack putting them in a precarious situation at 149/6.

Brief scores: Australia 'A' 212 and 260 all out in 92 overs (Emma de Broughe 58, Maddy Darke 105 not out; Minnu Mani 6/92) bt India 'A' 184 and 243 in 92.5 overs (Shubha Satheesh 45, Uma Chetry 47; Charli Knott 3/34, Tess Flintoff 3/39, Grace Parsons 2/37).