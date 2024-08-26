Misbah, Saqlain, Waqar among five mentors named by PCB

PTI
Published: August 26, 2024 02:05 PM IST
Misbah has led Pakistan and also coached the national team. File photo: AFP/Arif Ali

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis as mentors of five teams taking part in the Champions Cup domestic tournament.

The big names in Pakistan cricket have been appointed mentors on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process, according to a PCB statement.

Waqar recently worked as PCB advisor on cricket affairs while Saqlain Mushtaq is a former head coach of the national team. Misbah and Waqar have also had coaching stints with the national team.

The PCB said the first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held in Faisalabad from September 12-29.

The PCB has made it mandatory for all the top players to appear in the 50-overs competition.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS