WPL was the turning point, says Sajana on World Cup selection

Kerala all-rounder S Sajana expressed delight after being included in the Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. The 29-year-old made it to the Indian team following an impressive campaign for Mumbai Indians in the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Sajana made her India debut in a T20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh at Sylhet in April. "Naturally, I am delighted at being part of the World Cup squad. To be frank, I expected this call since I had done well in the limited opportunities I got for India. My role is that of a batting all-rounder. Fielding has always been a plus for me," Sajana told Onmanorama over the phone.

Sajana made her international debut in April. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sajana, who is a hard-hitting batter apart from a handy off-spinner, has so far featured in nine T20Is. The player from Mananthavady in Wayanad is quick to point out how the WPL stint helped her realise her dream of playing for India. "The WPL was the turning point in my career. If not for WPL, players like Asha chechi (Asha Sobhana) and I would have remained toiling in domestic cricket."

Leg-spinner Asha, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, is also part of the 15-member Indian squad for the World Cup, which begins on October 3. India are placed in Group A along with Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Women in Blue open their campaign against the Kiwis at the Dubai International Stadium on October 4. The tournament originally scheduled to be staged in Bangladesh was shifted to the UAE following the unrest in the South Asian nation. "This is the first time I will be playing in the UAE. So I don't know how the pitches will play. The wickets in Bangladesh aided the spinners," said Sajana.

Sajana is an ideal T20 player. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sajana returned home on Tuesday after India 'A's tour of Australia. She could manage only 20 runs in the three-match T20 series against Australia 'A' and bagged a pair in the four-day match. "I scored 40 in the lone one-dayer I got to play. It was a learning curve for sure."

Sajana will be joining the Kerala state squad's training camp, which is currently underway at the Krishnagiri Stadium. "I will join the squad after resting for a couple of days and then it's all about the World Cup," added Sajana.