Big chance for the players, say captains ahead of KCL Season 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) presents a huge opportunity for the players, opined the captains here on Friday.



Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alleppey Ripples), Sachin Baby (Aries Kollam Sailors), Rohan S Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars), Varun Nayanar (Thrissur Titans) and Abdul Bazith (Trivandrum Royals) interacted with the media during the captains' meet at the Hyatt Regency.

"The KCL is a ladder for the aspiring players to make it big," said veteran Sachin.

Pace spearhead Basil believes it is the bowlers who win tournaments. "Will allow the players to play freely without putting too much pressure on them," he said.

Varun feels 'the KCL is a novel experience'. "It is a chance for the players to get better," he said.

From left: Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar and Abdul Bazith share a light moment. Photo: Special Arrangement

Rohan said that all the players have been training hard ahead of the T20 competition. "Every team wants to win the cup. It's going to be an even contest."

Bazith echoed Rohan's views. "Every team is geared up. All the players are excited. Every one has worked hard whether it be the seniors or the juniors. It's impossible to predict the outcome."

Azharuddeen was glad that more than hundred players will get a chance to showcase their skills in KCL Season 1. "Hundred and thirteen players are in the fray and it's a huge opportunity for them."

The KCL will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom from September 2 to 18. The matches will begin at 2.45 pm and 6.45 pm respectively. The entry is free.