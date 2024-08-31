Mohanlal launches Kerala Cricket League

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal launched the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Saturday. The inaugural edition of the T20 league will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, from September 2 to 18.



Sports Minister V Abdurahiman unveiled the trophy. Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president Jayesh George, KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar and KCL chairman Nazar Machan were among those who were present on the occasion. Mohanlal is also the brand ambassador of the league.

Mohanlal, Trivandrum Royals co-owner Priyadarshan, KCA women's cricket goodwill ambasador Keerthy Suresh and V Abdurahiman at the event. Photo: Special Arrangement

Trivandrum Royals, Kochi Blue Tigers, Thrissur Titans, Calicut Globstars, Kollam Sailors and Alleppey Ripples are the six teams in the fray.

Alleppey Ripples take on Thrissur Titans in the inaugural match on Monday at 2.30 pm. The second match between Trivandrum Royals and Kochi Blue Tigers will begin at 6.45 pm. The league stage ends on September 16 and the semifinals are slated for the next day.

The entry is free for the public. The KCL will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, while live streaming is available on FanCode.