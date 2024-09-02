Akshay Manohar lifts Thrissur Titans to 161/8 in KCL opener

Thiruvananthapuram: Akshay Manohar's sparkling half-century lifted Thrissur Titans to 161/8 against Alleppey Ripples in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Monday.

Thrissur were off to a disastrous start after Alleppey captain Mohammed Azharuddeen put them in to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium. Abhishek Pratap fell off the very first ball of the contest. The opener was caught by Anand Joseph off Fanoos Fasil's bowling.

Anand struck in the next over as Thrissur captain Varun Nayanar departed for a solitary run. Vishnu Vinod and Ahmed Imran put on 27 runs for the third wicket. Thrissur's icon player Vishnu was castled by Alfi Francis for 22. The right-hander smashed three fours and a six in his 14-ball knock, while Ahmed made 23 off 21 balls.

Akshay Manohar and Arjun Venugopal put on 55 for the fifth wicket. Akshay's 44-ball 57 was studded with five sixes and a four.

Arjun Venugopal scored a run-a-ball 20. Anand was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/32.

Brief scores: Thrissur Titans 161/8 in 20 overs (Akshay Manohar 57; Anand Joseph 3/32, Fanoos Fasil 2/26) vs Alleppey Ripples.