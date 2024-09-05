KCL: Thrissur Titans thrash Trivandrum Royals

Thiruvananthapuram: Thrissur Titans scored an easy eight-wicket win over Trivandrum Royals in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) here on Thursday.

Titans overhauled the modest target of 128 in just 13 overs. Openers S Anand Sagar and Varun Nayanar put on 65 in seven overs. Anand smashed 41 off just 23 balls. His innings contained three fours and four sixes.

Vishnu Vinod went on a six-hitting spree to hasten the end. Vishnu slammed six sixes and a four in his 19-ball 47 not out.

This was the first win for Titans after two losses. Royals too have a solitary win from three games.

Earlier, Titans captain Nayanar put Royals in to bat and his bowlers vindicated the decision. Though Riya Basheer (16) and Vishnu Raj (12) put on 29 for the first wicket, Royals slumped to 34/4 in quick time.

M S Akhil in action. Photo: Special Arrangement

Akhil M S, who was the costliest buy in the KCL auction, top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 27 balls, while Vinod Kumar made an unbeaten 19 off 13 balls. Akhil hit three sixes and a four in his breezy knock.

Left-arm spinner P K Midhun claimed 2/17 from his quota of four overs. Ahamed Imran also scalped two (2/24).

Brief scores: Trivandram Royals 127/7 in 20 overs (Akhil M S 36 not out; P K Midhun 2/17, Ahamed Imran 2/24) lost to Thrissur Titans 129/2 in 13 overs (Vishnu Vinod 47 not out, S Anand Sagar 41, Varun Nayanar 30).