KCL T20: Kochi Blue Tigers up and running with big win over Alleppey Ripples

Kochi Blue Tiges defeated Alleppey Ripples by 64 runs to secure their first win of the Kerala Cricket League T20 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

After back to back defeats, the Blue Tigers posted 218/2 with openers Jobin Joby and Anand Krishnan adding 140. Jobin made 79 off 48 while Anand hit a 51-ball 69. Manukrishnan and Shoun Roger smashed unbeaten knocks of 9-ball 34 and 14-ball 28 respectively as the Blue Tigers posted the highest total of the campaign.

The Ripples were left reeling at 44/6 in seven overs. Blue Tigers' skipper Basil Thampi and Jerin PS bagged three wickets each.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 218/2 in 20 overs (Jobin Joby 79, Anand Krishnan 69, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 34 not out, Shoun Roger 28 not out) bt Alleppey Ripples 154 in 17.3 overs (Akshay T K 47, Alfi Francis 42, Jerin PS 3/24, Basil Thampi 3/33, Sijomon Joseph 2/30)