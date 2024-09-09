KCL T20: Basith inspires Trivandrum Royals to narrow win over Kochi Blue Tigers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2024 06:34 PM IST
Trivandrum Royals' captain Abdul Basith batting (left) and bowling against Kochi Blue Tigers. Photos: Special arrangement

Skipper Abdul Basith's brilliant all-round performance powered Trivandrum Royals to a 5-wicket win over Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Basith scored an unbeaten 50 as the Royals chased down a 132-run target with one ball remaining. Earlier, the off-spinner bagged three wickets. Vinod Kumar took four wickets for the Royals.

The Royals have climbed to the second position in the points table, displacing the Blue Tigers.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 131 in 20 overs (Nikhil Thottath 37, Shoun Roger 20, Vinod Kumar 4/16, Abdul Basith 3/23, Sreehari S Nair 2/18) lost to Trivandrum Royals 135/5 in 19.5 overs (Abdul Basith 50 not out, Akarsh A K 25, Subin S 24, Manukrishnan 2/28, Shine John Jacob 2/33)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN SPORTS