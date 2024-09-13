17 sixes. 32-ball century. Vishnu Vinod rips apart Alleppey Ripples in KCL

Vishnu Vinod smashed a brilliant century to power Thrissur Titans to an 8-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League T20 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Mumbai Indians batter scored 139 off just 45 balls. He hit 17 sixes and five boundaries, scoring at a strike rate in excess of 300. He reached the century in 32 balls with a six off Akshay TK.

It was only the second century of the KCL after Sachin Baby hit one for the Kollam Sailors against Kochi Blue Tigers.

Vishnu made a mockery of the Ripples total of 181/6 as the Titans got past it inside 13 overs. His opening partner Ahamed Imran made 24 off 18. Ripples' captain Mohammed Azharuddeen had scored a 58-ball 90 to guide his side to a solid total.



The win, only their third in eight matches, has taken the Titans past the Ripples in the points table. Both sides are level on 6 points but the Titans sit pretty with a superior run rate. The Sailors sit on top of the six-team table with 14 points.

Brief scores: Alleppey Ripples 181/6 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 90, Krishna Prasad 43, Monu Krishna 3/38) lost to Thrissur Titans 187/2 in 12.4 overs (Vishnu Vinod 139, Ahmed Imran 24)