Sachin Baby smashes maiden ton of Kerala Cricket League as Sailors beat Blue Tigers

Sachin Baby smashed a century, the first of the inaugural Kerala Cricket League T20, as Kollam Sailors defeated Kochi Blue Tigers by 7 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Sachin, who captains the Sailors, remained unbeaten on 105 from 50 balls. He hit eight sixes and five boundaries as the Sailors chased down a target of 159 with 8 balls to spare.

The Sailors remain on top of the points table with six wins from seven matches.

Earlier, the Blue Tigers had posted 158/8 with Sijomon Joseph top scoring 50 from 33. Vipul Shakti made 29 and Jobin Joby made 20. For the Sailors, Biju Narayanan and KM Asif bagged two wickets each.

Kochi Blue Tigers' Sijomon Joseph plays a shot against Kollam Sailors. Photo: Special arrangement

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 158/8 in 20 overs (Sijomon Joseph 50, Vipul Shakti 29, Biju Narayanan 2/19, KM Asif 2/39) lost to Kollam Sailors 159/3 in 18.4 overs (Sachin Baby 105 not out, Vathsal Govind 22)