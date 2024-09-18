Kerala Cricket League T20: Skipper Sachin smashes ton to deliver title to Kollam Sailors

Captain Sachin Baby scored an unbeaten century to guide Kollam Sailors to the title of Kerala Cricket League T20 with a 6-wicket win over Calicut Globstars at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Sachin, who made history by becoming the first centurion of KCL earlier in the league phase, hit his second ton when it mattered the most as the Sailors chased down a big target of 214.

The left-hander clubbed seven sixes and as many number of boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 105 from 54 balls. He reached his century in style, scooping Akhil Dev for a six over square and getting the winning runs with a boundary.

Kollam Sailors' captain Sachin Baby reached his century with a six against Calicut Globstars. Photo: Special arrangement

Vathsal Govind chipped in with a 27-ball 45 after opener Abhishek Nair added 25. Akhil Dev finished with 2/44.

Earlier, the half centuries from Ajinas, captain Rohan Kunnummal and Akhil Scaria fired the Globstars to 213/6 in 20 overs, which was the second-highest total posted in the inaugural edition of the league after 218/2 made by Kochi Blue Tigers in a league game against Alleppey Ripples.

Calicut Globstars' Ajnas celebrates his half century as Salman Nizar looks on during the final of Kerala Cricket League against Kollam Sailors in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Brief scores: Calicut Globstars 213/6 in 20 overs (Ajinas 56, Rohan Kunnummal 51, Akhil Scaria 50, Amal AG 2/18, Sudhesan Midhun 2/42) lost to Kollam Sailors 214/4 in 19.1 overs (Sachin Baby 105 not out, Vathsal Govind 45, Akhil Dev 2/44)