Ravindra Jadeja joins 300-wicket club

PTI
Published: September 30, 2024 02:41 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates after reaching the milestone. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Ahmed in the second game against Bangladesh here.

Jadeja had Ahmed caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

