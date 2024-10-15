Big boost to Kerala as Sanju Samson returns for Ranji clash with Karnataka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2024 11:13 AM IST Updated: October 15, 2024 11:20 AM IST
Sanju Samson en route to his miaden T20I hundred against Bangladesh. Filer photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Star player Sanju Samson has joined the Kerala squad for their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Karnataka. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a sparkling hundred in the third and final Twenty20 International against Bangladesh at Hyderabad on Saturday. 

Pacer N P Basil too has joined the squad.

Kerala, under Sachin Baby, scored an eight-wicket win over Punjab in their opening match at Thumba. All 20 wickets were picked up by Kerala's outstation trio of Aditya Sarvate, Jalaj Saxena and Baba Aparajith on a spinning track.

With Sanju returning, Mohammed Azharuddeen is likely to sit out against Karnataka. The match will be held at Alur from Friday.

Karnataka drew with Madhya Pradesh in their opening match.

