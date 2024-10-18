Women's T20 WC: New Zealand knock out Windies, reach final

Sharjah: Putting to bed the demons of the semifinal defeat to West Indies in 2016, New Zealand reached the Women's T20 World Cup final with an 8-run win at Sharjah on Friday.

Led by offie Eden Carson, who removed Windies' top three, New Zealand bowled with control and never let the game slip away from their hands. For her 3 for 29 in four overs, she was named the player of the match.

A middle-order flourish from 'Word Boss' Deandra Dottin (33 in 22 balls) and a late cameo by Zadia James (14 of 8) were not enough for the West Indies as they finished with 120 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Earlier, openers Suzie Bates (26) and Georgia Plimmer (33) top-scored for New Zealand who struggled against some tight bowling.

From 93-3, however, veteran allrounder Dottin stepped in to cause a collapse to 104-7 before Isabella Gaze hit 20 not out from 14 balls to give the Kiwi bowlers a target to defend.

West Indies suffered an unpleasant setback when Chinelle Henry had to be helped off the field after misjudging a catch at long on and taking a sickening blow flush on the forehead.