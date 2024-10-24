Pune Test: Can Ash-win it? India's ace spinner shines, Conway keeps Kiwis afloat at lunch

It baffled many to see Ravichandran Ashwin turn up as a fifth bowler in the fourth innings in Bengaluru as New Zealand chased down a little over 100 runs to beat India.

His poor showing in the first innings, where he managed just one wicket and bowled at an economy of nearly 6, didn't help his cause either.

Things have changed in Pune, where on a rank turner, Rohit Sharma's most lethal spin weapon has got into act from the off and has made the difference going into the lunch break on Day one with New Zealand at 92/2. Ashwin bagged both the wickets, Tom Latham and Will Young.

Latham had won the toss and chose to bat, but it turned out to be the wrong decision, at least for him personally, when he faced Ashwin's first over that came at the first instance of a bowling change at the end of over 7.

Ashwin forced the Kiwi skipper to play across a line, but it turned away and found the left-hander trapped leg before. His second wicket needed some convincing from Sarfaraz at short leg, who seemed to have heard Young nick it, again playing across to one floated down leg. Rohit reviewed it, and the 'caught behind' was approved.

In one spell, Ashwin made himself useful to India's cause after an average display in the first Test. Meanwhile, Devon Conway helped himself to 47 and Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on five.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William Orourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.