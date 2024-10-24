South African legend AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Published: October 24, 2024 12:42 PM IST Updated: October 24, 2024 12:44 PM IST
AB de Villiers poses with the commemorative cap presented by ICC. Photo: X/@ABdeVilliers17

South African legend AB de Villiers has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"This is special," posted de Villiers, posing with the commemorative cap. "Thank you to the game that has given me so many wonderful memories, and so much love from across this beautiful planet," said de Villiers, one of the finest batters, who was just as remarkable as a fielder.

De Villiers's incredible Proteas career that spanned 14 years, during which time he scored over 20,000 runs, came to a close in 2018.

De Villiers was adjuged the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year on three occasions, in 2010, 2014 and 2015. Besides, he was also named in the ODI and T20I Team of the Decade (2010-2020). He was also included in ICC Test Team of the Year on four occasions.

