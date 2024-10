Akshaya hits fifty, Kerala beat Haryana in women's T20 event

Akshaya A hit a fifty as Kerala defeated Haryana by 20 runs in a Senior Women's T20 Trophy match in Lucknow on Saturday.

Akshaya made 60 off 50 balls, hitting a six and five boundaries to help Kerala to 125/6.

In response, Haryana were bowled out for 105, with Sajana S and Keerthy K James bagging two wickets each. On Thursday, Kerala crushed Sikkim by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: Kerala 125/6 in 20 overs (Akshaya A 60, Ananya 24, Kareena Jangra 2/16, Suman Gulia 2/23) bt Haryana 105 in 19.3 overs (Bhawna Ohlan 30, Sajana S 2/16, Keerthy K James 2/19)