Ranji Trophy: Rohan, Akshay fifties boost Kerala on Day 1

Lahli (Haryana): Kerala overcame the early loss of Baba Aparajith to post 138/2 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Haryana here on Wednesday.

Kerala lost Aparajith for a duck in the opening over after being put in to bat. However, the other opener Rohan Kunnummal and Akshay Chandran steadied the innings with a 91-run stand for the second wicket. Rohan hit six fours in his 102-ball 55.

Medium-pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed both the wickets for the home side.

Left-handers Akshay (51 battung) and captain Sachin Baby (24 batting) will resume action for Kerala on the second day as bad light stopped play. Akshay's watchful knock contained five hits to the fence.

Haryana are leading the group with 19 points from four games, while Kerala are in second spot having managed 15 points from four matches.

Brief scores: Kerala 138/2 in 54 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 55; Akshay Chandran 51 batting; Anshul Kamboj 2/25) vs Haryana.