Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Youngsters ready for baptism by fire 'Down Under', says Nayar

India's batting coach Abhishek Nayar said younger members of the side touring Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy got some advice from a bunch of seniors, including Virat Kohli.

"Booms (Bumrah), Virat, Ash (Ashwin) having a chat with the guys about how first they came here as youngsters with a lot of seniors around and how they sort of felt that once you finish an Australia series, you go back a better cricketer," said Nayar in a video posted by bcci.tv on Thursday.

The youngsters, who are preparing for the baptism by fire 'Down Under' are Yashaswi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, all on their maiden tour, starting November 22.

"I think the young boys are very keen, raring to go and hopefully make a name for themselves by the end of this tour. It's one of the toughest challenges for an Indian cricketer coming here and overcoming it," Nayar said. He added that head coach Gautam Gambhir also had a 'chat with the boys'.

According to bowling coach Morne Morkel, the upcoming series is "a showpiece on the international calendar". Since 2014-15, Australia have not won the BGT, with India winning four consecutive series including in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.