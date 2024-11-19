Kerala's Minnu Mani has been given her maiden ODI call-up for India's tour of Australia in December.

The 25-year-old off-spinner from Wayanad has been selected for India's three-match ODI series. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the 16-member squad. Shafali Verma has been dropped from the series.

Besides Minnu, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu and Priya Punia, who were not part of India's series against New Zealand, have been named in the squad for the Australia series.

Minnu made her T20I debut against Bangladesh in July 2023. She was also part of the national team that triumphed at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8. The third match will take place at WACA Ground in Perth on December 11.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor