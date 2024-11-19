Sanju returns to captain Team Kerala in Syed Mushtaq T20
The 18-member squad also comprises Sachin Baby, who leads the state team in the Ranji Trophy.
Sanju Samson has been named captain of the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament.
Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain, Sachin Baby, is part of an 18-member squad comprising Vishnu Vinod and Basil Thampi. Veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena is the only guest player in the squad.
The tournament will be played between November 23 and December 3. Kerala is in Group E alongside Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Services and Nagaland. Kerala's first match is against Services in Hyderabad.
Sanju was part of India's successful tour of South Africa. The swashbuckling top-order batter hit two centuries in the four-match series, which India won 3-1.
Squad: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi, Salman Nizar, Abdul Bazith, Akhil Scaria, Ajnas M, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Vaisakh Chandran, Vinod Kumar C V, Basil N P, Sharafuddeen N M, Nidheesh M D