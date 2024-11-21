Rohit Sharma will be in attendance at the Optus Stadium in Perth on day three of India's first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The skipper chose to take a break from the series opener for the birth of his second child. Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a boy on November 15.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be hoping to have India in control of the opener in the presence of his Mumbai Indians teammate.

During his pre-match press conference, Bumrah said Rohit was in touch with the squad. “I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” Bumrah said.

Rohit's leadership was questioned after India suffered a humiliating 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand at home shortly before the tour Down Under. The 37-year-old will be available for the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.