Rohit to join India squad on day three of Border-Gavaskar opener in Perth
The skipper had missed the series opener due to the birth of his second child.
Rohit Sharma will be in attendance at the Optus Stadium in Perth on day three of India's first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The skipper chose to take a break from the series opener for the birth of his second child. Rohit and his wife Ritika were blessed with a boy on November 15.
Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah will be hoping to have India in control of the opener in the presence of his Mumbai Indians teammate.
During his pre-match press conference, Bumrah said Rohit was in touch with the squad. “I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here,” Bumrah said.
Rohit's leadership was questioned after India suffered a humiliating 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand at home shortly before the tour Down Under. The 37-year-old will be available for the second Test in Adelaide on December 6.