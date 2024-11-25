India have taken a 1-0 lead over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a crushing 295-run win with a day to spare in the opening Test at Perth.



The hosts were dismissed for 238 shortly after Tea while chasing an improbable target of 534. Resuming the penultimate day at 12/3, Australia lost Usman Khawaja (four) straight away. Mohammad Siraj, who was the pick of the bowlers in the first session, also ended Steven Smith's resistance (17), leaving Australia at 104/5 going into lunch.

The visitors had a glimmer of hope, or believed they could produce a miracle when Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were in the middle. The Aussie duo steadied an 82-run stand for the sixth wicket. But just like any Aussie display in this Test, that partnership too was fleeting, and was dealt a fatal blow by Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian skipper forced Head (89) into a cover drive, only to find an edge to Pant. Marsh (47) was clean bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

A 45-run stand beween Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc was broken when Dhruv Jurel produced a smart reflex catch at short leg off Washington Sundar.

India had declared their second essay at 487/6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100 not out) making centuries.

Rohit returns for Adelaide Test

The second Test in the five-match series will begin at Adelaide on December 6. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, who stayed home after the birth of his second child, joined the squad in Perth. He is most likely to take back the captaincy for the Adelaide Test.

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game starting November 30. Though the practise game doesn't have first-class status, it is expected to serve as preparation for the next match. Rohit is expected to play in that game, where the pink Kookaburra will be used.

Brief scores: India 150 & 487/6 dec (Jaiswal 161, Kohli 100 not out, K L Rahul 77) bt Australia 104 & 238 (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Washington Sundar 2/47)

