Kerala captain Sachin Baby will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The left-hand batter was picked from the unsold players' list for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh on Monday, the final day of the IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah.

At least three other Malayali players, namely Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith and Sandeep Warrier, went unsold. Nizar and Basith were priced at Rs. 30 lakh each, while pacer Warrier had a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

On day one of the auction, Punjab Kings secured the services of Kerala batter Vishnu Vinod for Rs. 95 lakh.

Arjun Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians. File photo: X/@IPL

Meanwhile, the great Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun went unsold in the first round of 'unsold' players' auction. However, when the auction resumed after a break, Mumbai Indians bought the 25-year-old left-arm pacer for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh.

MI also signed up Kerala right-hand batter Vignesh Puthur for his base price of Rs. 30 lakh. The 24-year-old, who is also a handy left-arm spinner, has not played in the IPL before. Three Kerala players were sold at the auction.

