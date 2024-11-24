Right-hand wicketkeeper batter Vishnu Vinod became the first Kerala player to be sold at the IPL Mega Auction 2025. Three franchises bid for the 31-year-old before Punjab Kings secured his services at Rs 95 lakh.

Vinod was placed at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, which was opted by Kolkata Knight Riders. But the Kings upped the bid, and after a mini-series of bidding with KKR, Mumbai Indians joined the race with a Rs 50 lakh bid.

Vishnu Vinod's best IPL score was 30 for Mumbai Indians. File photo: X/@IPL

Mumbai raised the padle thrice for the player, with a maximum bid of Rs 90 lakh, but Punjab were determined to get hold of the Pathanamthitta native.

Vinod has been part of the IPL since 2021, playing no more than six matches. Delhi Capitals picked him up from the 2021 auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him the next season for Rs 50 lakh before Mumbai Indians successfully bid in the 2023 edition for a base price of Rs. 20 lakh.



Vinod stayed two seasons with Mumbai, making three appearances and top scoring with 30 off 20 against Gujarat Titans. Recently, he starred in the Kerala Cricket League T20, hitting a 45-ball 139 for Thrissur Titans.