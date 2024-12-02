Captain Amaan hits unbeaten ton as India crush Japan in U-19 Asia Cup
Captain Mohamed Amaan scored an unbeaten century as India U-19 crushed Japan U-19 by 211 runs in their Group A match of the U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Monday.
Amaan scored 122 not out off 118, while K P Karthikeya and opener Ayush Mhatre added 57 and 54 respectively as India posted 339/6. In reply, Japan was restricted to 128/8.
India had lost their event opener by 43 runs to arch-rivals Pakistan. Shahzaib Khan, who scored a century against India, hit a second ton in Pakistan's 69-run win over UAE today.
Kerala all-rounder Mohammed Enaan, who featured in the defeat against Pakistan, was not part of the playing XI against Japan.
Brief scores: India U-19 339/6 in 50 overs (Mohamed Amaan 122 not out, K P Karthikeya 57, Ayush Mhatre 54) bt Japan U-19 128/8 in 50 overs (Hugo Kelly 50, Charles Hinze 35)